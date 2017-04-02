Lauren Akins Shows Off Baby Bump With Husband Thomas Rhett at ACM Awards

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are one of our favorite celebrity couples around, and the pair continued to be the cutest duo on the red carpet during their appearance at the 2017 ACM Awards in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Akins, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, a girl, donned a figure-hugging gown covered in sequins to accent her growing bump, accessorizing her look with a loose ponytail and a stunning smile.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Share Adorable Baby Update

Rhett went for an all-black look to complement his wife’s sparkling gown, placing his hand on her baby bump on the carpet for a series of seriously adorable photos.

Along with their upcoming daughter, Rhett and Akins are also planning to adopt a baby from Africa.

Related:

Lauren Akins Just Achieved Pregnancy Craving Goals in Her Latest Instagram Post

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Debut Baby Bump at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Reveal Sex of Upcoming Baby