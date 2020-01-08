Latest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Breakup Rumor Debunked

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have retreated from the public eye in recent months, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out stories about them. One of the most cutting rumors that have emerged about the couple claimed that they split a few months ago. But, leave it to Gossip Cop to actually set the record straight.

According to the fact-checking publication, an issue of New Idea claimed that Markle and Harry broke up three months ago, with the headline reading, “Meghan [and] Harry Secretly Split 83 Days Ago!” The publication posited that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent little time together during their six-week break from royal duties and that they are ‘struggling privately with the pressures that come with being a world famous couple.”

“Poor Harry is doing everything he can to save his marriage,” a “well-placed insider” claimed. “They have struggled to cope at times and it’s put pressure on their marriage.”

However, as Gossip Cop reported, New Idea‘s claims are far from the truth. As previously mentioned, Harry and Markle have spent some time away from the spotlight lately simply to spend quality time as a family. It was originally reported in December that the royal duo would not be in the United Kingdom for the holiday season, per PEOPLE. The report was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, which released a statement about the news.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

In December 2019, Buckingham Palace also detailed that the couple was spending the holidays in Canada, a location that holds much significance for both Markle and Harry.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the palace revealed in the statement. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement continued. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”