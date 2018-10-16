Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement to Christian Carino

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino are engaged.

Mother Monster seemingly confirmed the news during her speech Monday at Elle‘s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, calling Carino her “fiancé.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you to all the loved ones in my life,” she said, according to Us Weekly. “[Manager] Bobby [Campbell], I love you. Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day. And Ryan Murphy, thanks for giving me my first leading role [in American Horror Story: Hotel]. You know that Golden Globe belongs to you.”

New of the engagement comes nearly a year after it was widely reported that the couple were engaged. In November of 2017, Us Weekly broke the news that Carino had popped the question over the summer after asking her father, Joe Germanotta, for her hand in marriage. While neither Gaga nor Carino formally announced the engagement, the Grammy-winning singer has frequently been spotted with a large pink diamond ring.

The A Star Is Born actress, 32, and the talent agent, 49, began dating in early February 2017, and confirmed their relationship in February of that year after they were spotted getting close at a Kings of Leon concert.

In August of 2017, Gaga had opened up about her relationship with Carino at the Aug. 29, 2017, stop of her Joanne World Tour in New York.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” she told Page Six. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”

The singer, who also starred in the Hotel and Roanoke seasons of FX’s American Horror Story, was previously engaged to longtime boyfriend Taylor Kinney, though news broke in July 2016 that they had split. Carino had previously been linked to The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan.

In her emotional speech Monday, Gaga also gushed about the current state of her life, stating “never within my wildest dreams would I think my life would become what it has.”

She went on to advocate for mental health awareness.

“Let’s work together to better the world toward kindness,” she said. “I’m fortunate enough now that I have the resources to help me, but for many, the resources either don’t exist or people don’t have the ability to pay for it or access them. I want to see mental health become a global priority. We might not be able — or we’re not able, actually — to control all the challenges and the tragedies that life throws our way, but we can work together.”