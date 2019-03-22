Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Stormi to Dinner Together in Midst of Cheating Concerns

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were recently hit with cheating rumors when Jenner reportedly accused Scott of being unfaithful after she found direct messages on his Instagram with other women. Amid the drama, the couple made time for a dinner date with their daughter, Stormi, heading to Los Angeles restaurant Sweet Chick on Thursday night.

TMZ reports that after the trio left the restaurant, Scott put his daughter in a car separate from the one he and Jenner traveled in, seemingly indicating the couple was headed out while Stormi was on her way home.

Also on Thursday, Jenner took a page from her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s book, reposting one of Kardashian’s infamous quotes on her own Instagram Story. Kardashian had shared a meme referencing a “mental breakdown” alongside a photo of her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was wearing a fur coat and sunglasses and holding a glass of wine. Jenner reshared the image in what may be a nod to recent events in her own life, or just because she thought it was funny.

Sources previously told TMZ that Jenner and Scott have not had time to repair their relationship in the wake of the accusations, and they won’t have much time to do so until Scott returns from his AstroWorld Tour, which is slated to wrap up at the end of March.

The sources added that the couple “is confident they’ll be able to work things out” after Scott returns from the road.

One clue that things may be on the upswing for the duo’s relationship was an Instagram comment left by Scott on his girlfriend’s recent post, with the rapper dropping a single heart-eyed emoji on Jenner’s photo of herself wearing a see-through white dress.

Prior to that, the 27-year-old was seen wearing a sweatshirt with Jenner’s face on it, and he previously gave her a shoutout during one of his concerts and called her “wifey.”

A source told PEOPLE that the couple is now dealing with major trust issues, which are compounded by the fact that Scott is on the road.

“Travis’ tour has been hard for Kylie. They spend very little time together,” the source said. “When he’s around, things are great with them. But when he tours, Kylie finds it hard to trust him.”

The insider confirmed that he pair is still together and added that Scott is doing his best to reassure Jenner despite the distance.

“Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him,” they said. “He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz