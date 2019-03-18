Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Relationship ‘Damaged’ After Cheating Accusation

It was recently reported that Kylie Jenner had accused Travis Scott of cheating on her after she found “overly friendly” messages with women in his Instagram direct messages, and new reports are claiming that the pair’s relationship has taken a considerable hit due to the accusations.

According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott have not had time to repair their relationship in the wake of the accusations, and they won’t have much time to do so until Scott returns from his AstroWorld Tour, which is slated to wrap up at the end of March.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources say the couple has been in communication, “but only in spurts” and that “the relationship isn’t even close to what it used to be.”

Jenner reportedly now has “serious trust issues” with Scott, and his nearly nonstop touring schedule is reportedly not helping the situation. Despite this, Jenner reportedly does not want the rapper to cancel shows or drop commitments to address the situation, though sources say “keeping his family together is top priority” for Scott.

The sources add that the couple “is confident they’ll be able to work things out” after Scott returns from the road next month.

In a statement to E! News after the cheating rumors were first reported, Scott’s rep said that the rapper “strongly” denies any allegations of cheating and that he and Jenner were not fighting.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” his rep echoed to Entertainment Tonight. “He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

During Scott’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 2, the rapper referred to Jenner as his “wifey” mid-show, seemingly indicating that things are still on between the couple. He also told the crowd to “remember to keep your family first,” according to Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Jenner has been busy promoting and launching several new products for her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. She’s also been sharing adorable photos and videos of her and Scott’s daughter, Stormi, including a clip of the 1-year-old happily babbling to her mom.

“I love our little conversations,” Jenner captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram i love our little conversations 🧸💛 💛💛☀️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 17, 2019 at 9:22pm PDT

Along with drama with Scott, Jenner is also dealing with the fallout of the cheating scandal involving her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson. A source told E! News that after keeping a low profile for a few weeks, the makeup mogul is now enjoying spending time out on the town with those close to her.

“She feels like she has finally got her groove back after all the drama she has endured recently, and is happy to have nights out with her friends,” the source said. “She’s really been leaning on her team and a few close friends for support now that she doesn’t have Jordyn around.”

Photo Credit: Getty / CBS Photo Archive