Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Intimate Relationship Details in New Duo Cover Story

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been together for over a year now, with the couple welcoming daughter Stormi in February. While their relationship has been scrutinized by the media pretty much the entire time, neither party has shared many details, though the couple made an exception in a new joint interview for GQ‘s August issue.

The pair got candid from the jump, revealing that they met during Coachella in 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” Jenner recalled. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other.”

“And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you,’” she said. “I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him.”

That tour allowed them to spend time together uninterrupted, something Jenner thinks would have made a difference had their relationship blossomed in the presence of paparazzi.

“We had a lot of downtime. It was organic,” she revealed. “And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

The couple also offered their thoughts on the “Kardashian Curse,” which posits that any man who dates a Kardashian or Jenner soon fade to irrelevancy.

Scott brushed off the notion quickly, saying, “I don’t even be looking at motherf—ers. I don’t be looking at s—. Kylie actually likes me for me.”

Jenner agreed with the idea that some of the men who enter her sisters’ lives “can’t handle it,” explaining how she’s helped Scott get on her wavelength when it comes to dealing with the constant scrutiny the family is faced with.

“For all the news stories, it’s how I get over them so fast. Trav, for example, he’s like, ‘Wait…but how do you just get over this?’ He gets more angry about things,” the 20-year-old explained. “It’s not just him. It’s Jordyn [Woods] who I’ve seen affected. It’s everyone around us that aren’t used to it. And we’re just like, ‘Oh, that’ll go away in a day.’ I know these stories aren’t going to matter, so don’t even let them affect you, you know? I think you’re correct. But it’s not just men — it’s friends, it’s people who come and just don’t know how to handle it. It’s the negative. There’s a lot of people who love us, but there’s also a huge handful of people who don’t like us.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added that she purposefully lets Scott do things on his own so that he isn’t always associated with her.

“I don’t think he’s really cool with it, but he deals with it because we love each other and we have a family,” she said of the attention. “That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”

Jenner also dished on the most romantic thing Scott has ever done for her, naming her 20th birthday as the special occasion.

“On my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning,” she revealed. “He was like, ‘We gotta go,’ and I’m just like half asleep, like, ‘What do you mean? What do you mean?’ And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Noam Galai