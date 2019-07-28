Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Handicap Parking Photo Has an Extremely Ironic Caption

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no strangers to backlash, but in this latest situation, it seemed to be more deserved than usual. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and “Goosebumps” rapper posted a photo together on July 21 posing next to a car with suicide doors that they were presumably riding in. However, that car was blatantly parked in a handicap parking spot, as evident by the sign over Jenner’s left shoulder.

Ironically, Jenner chose to caption the photo with the phrase, “partners in crime 4 evaaa.”

The handicapped community and their allies rallied in the comments, questioning why Jenner felt so entitled to parking the spot and why she would blatantly post about it.

“Are you aware where you have parked? Handicap parking is for people that have disabilities and can’t walk far! I’m disabled and disgusted that you think that you have the right to park there just because you’ve been on a show and think you are above everyone. I can hardly walk and to see this wow!” one commenter wrote. “Celebrities are not handicap and have no right to Park where, people like me that can’t walk far and do need a handicap spot [LAPD HQ] I believe there is a fine for parking in a handicap spot! If celebrities can get way with this..what else can they get away with!”

A second user added, “I’m in a wheelchair and just because you have money gives you no right to park in a handicapped parking.”

Another commenter added, “It doesn’t surprise me they are parking in a handicap parking space because she’s a billionaire and thinks she can do anything she wants. Is it only a parking ticket to park in handicap? I’m on disability and it’s so important that people who do not have a permit to park in handicap do not out of respect for us who are handicap and need it! Kylie, you should know better! Make a statement to the handicap foundation and own up too it!”

Some commenters did chime in supporting Jenner, saying others should let the couple “live their lives.” However, it seemed like the tide was clearly against the famous couple.

Jenner and Scott have not commented on the controversy as of press time.