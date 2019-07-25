Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Blasted for Apparently Parking in Handicap Spot

Kylie Jenner and her man Travis Scott are taking heat after a photo shared to Jenner’s Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of she and Scott in what looks to be a parking garage. Their car is clearly parked in front of a handicap sign and fans aren’t happy about it.

View this post on Instagram partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨‍👩‍👧 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jul 21, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

“Sooo, Which one of y’all are handicap?” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “Mentally all of the Kardashians are handicapped .. but pretty sure the spot is for physically handicapped .. sorry Kylie you’re cut.”

“Reports are showing this vehicle was parked in a handicap parking space. I’m having difficulties seeing that in this pic myself. I’m sure Kylie would Know this is not ok and subject to fines if having been caught. Not to mention there aren’t enough of those parking spaces where so many are in need of one, as myself. Anyhow, I still love Kylie.. [flower emoji],” another fan wrote.

“It doesn’t surprise me they are parking in a handicap parking space because she’s a billionaire and thinks she can do anything she wants. Is it only a parking ticket to park in a handicap? I’m on disability and it’s so important that people who do not have a permit to park in handicap do not out of respect for us who are handicap and need it! Kylie, you should know better! Make a statement to the handicap foundation and own up to it!” one user posted.

Another onlooker not only took a jab at the location of where their car was parked but also towards Jenner’s hot pink jacket.

“Is that his jacket [because] its too big for her. Shame on you guys for parking in a handicap space. Guess you wouldnt know what its like to be handicapp. Coing from a handicapp person,” the user stated.

Despite the shaming comments, one fan did come to their defense, writing, “Goodness people need to calm down y’all freaking out over what is probably just them getting dropped off close to an entrance or they may have even paid to get in through a “blocked off” private entrance that happened to have some handicap spots. And people shaming her because she is out without her baby so she is a ‘bad mom’ need to calm themselves. That baby is in bed and well looked after. Jealousy is not a good look.”