Kylie Jenner Staying With Travis Scott Despite Cheating Suspicions

Kylie Jenner is apparently sticking with boyfriend Travis Scott despite recently revealing infidelity suspicions.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Jenner had accused Scott of cheating while he was on break from his tour. As he was visiting Jenner and their daughter Stormi in Los Angeles, she alleged discovered “evidence” on the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s phone that proved he was cheating.

However, the outlet now reports that Jenner is turning the other cheek, for now.

“Kylie Jenner isn’t going to make any drastic decisions to blow up her family — at least not yet — and she’s willing to try and work things out with Travis Scott,” TMZ reported on Saturday morning. “Our sources say Travis stayed at Kylie’s home Wednesday and Thursday, and the couple tried working things out. We’re told Kylie was extremely pissed at him, but she’s trying to keep her emotions in check … in no small part for the sake of their daughter.”

The fight apparently began on Wednesday and extended into Thursday. Scott then canceled a Thursday night performance in Buffalo, New York, to deal with the issue. He plans to return to his tour for a Saturday night performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City now that the issue is momentarily resolved.

The 26-year-old rapper has denied the allegations through a statement issued by his representative to Entertainment Tonight.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” Scott’s representative said. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 28, 2019

Scott himself also downplayed the infidelity scandals in a tweet about the Buffalo cancellation. He followed his rep’s “under the weather” excuse and revealed the show was rescheduled.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f—ing sucks!” he wrote. “Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon.”

Jenner has not issued any public statements about the fight as of press time.

