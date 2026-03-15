Kylie Jenner Skips Oscars Red Carpet — But Soon Cameras Spotted Her Inside With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner didn’t hit the 2026 Oscars red carpet this year, but that doesn’t mean she was in attendance. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was captured inside of the ceremony in support of her beau, Timothée Chalamet.

Jenner did take to social media to show off her look for the evening. She wore a skin-tight Schiaparelli gown, with a lock-shaped cut out on the chest and a deep-V halter neckline in a deep shimmery red, complete with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

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Chalamet film, Marty Supreme, earned him a Best Actor nod alongside Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Wagner Moura and Ethan Hawke.

Jenner and the actor have been together for three years. Much of their romance has been kept largely out of the spotlight, unlike her previous relationships with baby daddy Travis Scott, and ex-boyfriend, rapper, Tyga. Jenner shares two children with Scott, son Aire and daughter Stormi.

Chalamet and Jenner were first linked in April 2023 and later confirmed their romance when they were spotted kissing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September of that year. Since then, they have been spotted out together at high-profile events, including the 2023 US Open and the 2024 Golden Globes, before making their official red carpet debut in May 2025.

While they haven’t spoken a lot about each other publicly, Chalamet gave Jenner major props during an acceptance speech. He won best actor at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards for his portrayal of Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme, and gushed over the lady in his life.

“And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said, motioning toward Jenner, who could be seen mouthing “I love you, too” from the audience.

