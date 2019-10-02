What Kylie Jenner Posted on Instagram Right Before Travis Scott Breakup News Broke

It was reported on Tuesday that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently taking a break from their relationship after over two years together, with the pair having reportedly been apart for several weeks.

Ahead of the reports, Jenner had been sharing social media posts from her trip to South Carolina to attend Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding on Monday, Sept. 30. The reality star wore a dramatic gold one-shoulder dress with cutout detailing and a high-low hemline, carrying an ornate butterfly bag and finishing the look with gold strappy sandals, large jeweled earrings and a matching ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner didn’t offer much of a caption on the pair of photos, simply sharing a gold trophy emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 1, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

The 22-year-old had first shared photos of her wedding outfit earlier in the day, posting a slideshow of five photos that gave fans a closer look at the details on her gown, bag and jewelry. The snaps also included a sweet moment between Jenner and her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, and a rhinestone-covered bottle of Moët et Chandon from the wedding reception that was personalized for the event. Jenner’s caption for that post was the sparkle emoji along with the wedding date, “9.30.19.”

Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding was also attended by stars including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Joan Smalls, Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, Justine Skye and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. Judging by photos from the event, Scott appeared to be noticeably absent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 1, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

Sources told TMZ that Jenner and Scott decided to take some space a few weeks ago and that they had been trying to make their relationship work “for a while.” The couple’s last public appearance was for the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary on Aug. 28, which the duo attended with their daughter.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source told PEOPLE. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Jenner’s fans first began speculating about a breakup in mid-September when the makeup mogul posted an Instagram photo from her closet and fans noticed that a framed photo of Jenner and Scott that used to sit on a shelf in the space was now absent. After the rumor began, Jenner shared a family photo to her Instagram Story that seemed to squash the speculation.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin