Kylie Jenner Stuns Instagram Fans With Fully Nude Photo in Cowboy Hat Alongside Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have been tapped to star in the upcoming issue of Playboy, with Jenner sharing a sneak peek from the shoot on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The outdoor shot shows Jenner fully nude save for a cowboy hat, with the reality star hugging Scott, who is dressed in jeans. The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s backside is on full display as she and Scott prepare to share a kiss, the rapper’s arm wrapped protectively around Jenner.

“When Houston meets LA,” Jenner captioned the shot, referencing the pair’s hometowns.

“Ohhhhhhhhh good morning!” Khloé Kardashian commented, adding, “Shhhooooookkt.”

Playboy also teased images from the shoot, sharing three extremely close-up shots showing Jenner’s red lips and Scott’s neck adorned with three necklaces, one of which featured a rhinestone Playboy bunny charm.

The couple will appear in the magazine’s Pleasure Issue, which the magazine’s website describes as “a celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community.”

Jenner will grace the issue’s cover, with the shoot photographed by Sasha Samsanova and creative directed by Scott. It also appears that Scott interviewed Jenner for the issue, which costs $24.99 and does not have a release date.

Jenner and Scott began dating in 2017 after connecting at Coachella, with the reality star hopping on Scott’s tour bus shortly after. In 2018, the couple welcomed daughter Stormi, and Jenner has said on multiple occasions that she hopes to expand her family, though that likely won’t happen soon.

“Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby, but when is the question,” the 22-year-old told fans during a Snapchat Q&A in October. “I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be. But yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

“Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven’t found anything that I love, love,” she added. “But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name, that’s all I know.”

The reality star has also hinted at a second child in several Instagram posts with Scott, including an April birthday post for the rapper that she captioned, “let’s f— around and have another baby.”

