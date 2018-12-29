Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt Engaged to ‘As the World Turns’ Alum Meredith Hagner

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s son, Wyatt Russell, is officially engaged to actress Meredith Hagner.

Russell, 32, presented his new fiancée with a massive engagement ring this week. Hagner, who is known for TV roles such as Liberty on As the World Turns, posted pictures of the diamond on Instagram, along with others.

“The love of my dang life proposed to me,” she wrote in the caption. “He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!”

The post included a shot of Hagner hugging Russell with her arms and legs like a Koala, while another showed them kissing in front of a Christmas tree — both wearing warm hats. The two were in a snow-laden setting, most likely in Russell’s parents’ family getaway up in Aspen, Colorado. Last month, Kurt Russell told PEOPLE about their family Christmas traditions at the premiere of The Christmas Chronicles.

“Christmas is huge in our family, it’s just something that is really a big deal to us,” Russell said at the time. “Santa is the centerpiece of Christmas, it is the one time of the year that we are all able to get together for a good, long period of time, and have all of the things that all families have.”

“We have great joy, great tears, meltdowns, arguments, great laughter,” the actor went on. “It is a wonderful period of time, and we happen to be lucky enough where we are in a great setting in Colorado, and it is beautiful place to be.”

The significance of the season adds to the magic behind Russell and Hagner’s engagement. According to a report by E! News, the two have been together since 2016, when they filmed the indie comedy Folk Hero and Funny Guy. They played Jason and Bryn, starring alongside stars like David Cross, Michael Ian Black, Melanie Lynskey and Girls star Alex Karpovsky.

Hagner has broken into the mainstream in a serious way in recent years. She is coming off two major TV roles — Montana in Younger and Portia Davenport in Search Party. She also had a supporting role in this year’s Thanksgiving political comedy The Oath. Hagner stars alongside Elizabeth Banks in an upcoming movie called Brightburn.

The Hollywood love story mirrors that of Russell’s parents in many ways. They, too, met on the set of a movie — the 1968 movie The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. They started dating years later while filming Swing Shift in 1983.