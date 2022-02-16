Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s daughter Frances Bean confirms she’s dating Riley Hawk, son of famous skater Tony Hawk. In a recent Instagram post announcing her return to the social media platform after a year-long hiatus, Frances shared a series of photos including a few where the two looked particularly cozy.

While she didn’t explicitly say Riley’s name in the caption, she did acknowledge why she took the break noting that it was “exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health.”

“2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for,” she went on. “I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy.” Aside from a separate picture of the two snuggled on a boat with Tony Hawk and his wife Caroline Goodman, another photo showed Riley cuddling with a dog that wore a Santa costume. Riley commented on the post saying, “Happy new year my love!”

Other photos in the set were pictures of Frances as a baby, images of her dogs, and other intimate moments of her life. “Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self happy new year,” Frances closed.

Prior to her current relationship, Cobain was previously involved with Isaiah Silva. The two walked down the aisle in 2014, but split two years later with Frances filing for divorce and citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple engaged in a legal battle after the breakup arguing if Silva would be entitled to parts of her father’s estate, which is valued at $450 million. The courts found Silva wasn’t entitled to any parts of the estate, but TMZ reports Kurt’s iconic guitar was given to him as part of the divorce settlement after he claimed Frances offered the guitar from her dad’s 1994 MTV: Unplugged performance as a gift.