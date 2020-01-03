Kristin Cavallari Shares How She Found Her Balance Between Work and Mom Life (Exclusive)

Kristin Cavallari has a lot on her plate — she stars in her own reality show, Very Cavallari, she runs a business, Uncommon James, and most importantly, she’s a mom to her three kids with husband Jay Cutler.

Speaking to PopCulture.com at the NASCAR Awards in Nashville in December, Cavallari explained that despite her many obligations both personally and professionally, she’s developed a system that lets her maintain a balanced life.

“I feel like I’ve kind of figured out what balance is for me and I feel like I have two buckets, my family bucket and my work bucket,” she said. “Work never spills in over to family, and work can get a little crazy, just trying to balance all of that, but family is the most important thing to me and always will be.”

The 32-year-old explained that creating a routine is one of the ways that she’s able to be there for her family with such a busy schedule.

“I think just sticking to a routine of every night — I’m home no later than five, but typically between three-thirty and four, dinner as a family every night, weekends are for my kids, and that typically doesn’t change,” she said. “So that’s helped us a lot.”

Cavallari and Cutler share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. The couple rarely shares photos of their kids on social media, and when they do, their faces are always covered to maintain their privacy.

While Cavallari keeps her kids’ lives private, she shares hers with fans on Very Cavallari, which is gearing up to launch its third season on Jan. 9.

“It starts with quite a bang,” Cavallari said of the upcoming episodes. “Unfortunately, for me, you see a fallout with a girlfriend and it’s a very heartbreaking thing, but deciding to do a reality TV show, I’ve decided I wanted to put everything out there and that’s what I was really going through in my life.”

“So, to put it out there, now seeing the episodes and everything, it’s almost like reliving it, so I’d say that this season is very real, it’s very authentic and it’s also a lot of fun too,” she continued. “There’s a lot of fun, exciting adventure on it as well, so I’m excited about this season.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Timothy Hiatt