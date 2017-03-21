Kristen Bell Says This Is the Reason for Her Happy Marriage to Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard married in 2013 and share two daughters together, and it’s clear the pair are totally in love.

However, their happy marriage isn’t without hard work, Bell shared with PEOPLE Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of CHiPS that the secret to their relationship is therapy.

“We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories,” she said. “We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with.”

Bell cracked, “I guess there is no competition between us — we’re not generally up for the same roles, so we can kind of keep that separate.”

The actress also opened up about the pair’s first fight, which she says happened about a year into their relationship on a cross-country motorcycle ride.

“We were fighting about the first year of our relationship because it’s a power struggle, and we were fighting about the playlist, and I got so mad at him at one point that I refused to hold onto him,” she said. “So I was on the back and just held onto the [bike] because I didn’t want to touch him.”

