Kristen Bell Reveals Dax Shepard’s Pickup Line That Won Her Over

Love didn’t come immediately to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; in fact, sparks didn’t fly until a chance encounter after they’d already met for the first time. In an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Bell told the story of how their love began — including Shepard’s doozy of a pickup line.

Bell, 37, recounted how she met Shepard at a mutual friend’s birthday dinner in 2007, saying “there weren’t any sparks” and that it wasn’t even until a few weeks later that she felt any connection.

“2 weeks later I saw him at a hockey game and he asked for the gum in my mouth,” the Frozen star wrote, “and I was like HELLO…”

As it turns out, she fell for those brazen lines, revealing that his first text message to her was equally as surprising.

“Truly, his first text to me was: ‘Hi. My name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?’” she recalled. “And I thought…what the hell?? This kid is sassy.”

Since then, the two have been together for more than 10 years — five of those as a married couple. After the birth of their first daughter, Lincoln Bell Shepard, 5, they married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office in October 2013. In December 2014, they welcomed their second daughter, Delta Bell Shepard, 3.

When asked on Instagram if she and Shepard want any more kids, her answer was clear: “Hell no,” she wrote. “I can barely handle these two.”

She’s open about the work it takes to maintain a healthy marriage. When asked how they stay strong and happy, she wrote, “We go to therapy; We respect each others differences and don’t expect the other person to change.”

In fact, Shepard and Bell opened up to Good Housekeeping in 2015, telling the magazine that they started therapy even before getting married.

“Therapy is not something to be embarrassed about,” Bell said at the time, adding that they didn’t want to wait for things to go south and run the risk it would be too late to save their relationship. “In my previous relationship, we went to couples therapy at the end, and that’s often too late,” Shepard said.

“There were hurdles, things she didn’t trust about me, things I didn’t trust about her,” Shepard said of the beginning stages fo their relationship. “I just kept going back to ‘This person has the thing I want, and I have to figure out how we can exist peacefully.’ So we started [seeing a therapist together] right away.”

It seems as if the years of therapy and respecting each others’ differences has paid off; the two are still madly in love, as proven by their countless gushy moments on social media and in interviews together.

Bell said she couldn’t even limit herself to one of her favorite qualities of Shepard; she said on Instagram that it was a “3 way tie.”

“His patience to let me ramble; His ability to make me laugh; His critical thinking skills and intelligence,” she gushed.

