Kristen Bell Admits Not Feeling Any ‘Sparks Whatsoever’ Upon First Meeting Dax Shepard

Love at first sight may be a thing for some couples, but that certainly wasn’t the case for Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard. In fact, when one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples first met, there weren’t any romantic sparks whatsoever, which is so hard to imagine considering they are practically couple goals! The Frozen 2 actress admitted that she didn’t even know who Shepard was when they were first introduced at a birthday party back in 2007.

“I had just gotten out of a long term relationship,” she told E! News. “The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, ‘This guy can talk!’”

She continued to add that she thought he was part of the cast of Jackass, saying, “I didn’t know who he was. I was like, ‘Maybe that’s one of the guys from Jackass or something?’”

The two met at one of Forgetting Sarah Marshall’s producer Shauna Robertson’s birthday, and at the time, nothing came of it. While Bell remembers how much the 44-year-old could talk, he remembers a story she told him pretty vividly.

“He remembers, ‘You were telling a really intense story about a deal you had gotten at Target,’” she joked. “And I was like, ‘That sounds like it was on brand.’ And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever.”

It wasn’t until the two love birds ran into each other at a Red Wings hockey game that Shepard made a move and their love story began.

“I get a text that says, ‘Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?’” Bell said to Willie Geist during her TODAY interview with him. “And I was like, ‘Excuse me? You sound stimulating.’”

While there may not have been a romantic connection at first sight, Bell did admit that she “fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me.”

“He’s so bold and that was my kind of person,” The Good Place actress revealed. “I was like, ‘OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies,” before adding that she fell in love with him long before he did with her.

The two said “I do” in 2013 and now, the two share two children together, Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6.

Bells’ interview with Geist will air Sunday Nov. 24 on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, and the full interview with him will air on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast.