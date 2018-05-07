Kourtney Kardashian Treats Boyfriend Younes Bendjima to Surprise Birthday Trip

Kourtney Kardashian sure knows how to spoil her man.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality pulled out all the stops for boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s birthday, transporting him on a secret trip that may not even be over yet.

Soon after the couple attended the Syrian American Medical Society’ Voices in Displacement event in Los Angeles Friday, holding hands on the red carpet, 39-year-old E! star whisked her then-24-year-old boyfriend away on a private plane.

“For once,” she teased on Instagram Stories, “he has no idea where we’re going.”

Neither do any of Kardashians’s social media followers. Since the initial post, she’s been keeping her current location secret from everyone, including the model.

Bendjima updated his Instagram Stories, writing, “Oh, s—. She got me on my way to [I don’t] know where. 25 [year-old] at midnight.”

While aboard their private plane, they enjoyed takeout from Jon & Vinny’s, and after checking into their hotel, Kardashian surprised him with balloons and a cake that had a picture of him as a kid on it.

She continued to share photos from past vacations she’s taken with her beau into Saturday, until she hinted that she was on the move again.

“When he won’t let [me] in the hotel room, he raps,” she said on Instagram Stories, sharing a video of him dragging her through the hotel hallway.

Kardashian later posted a video of the Colorado River and wished him a happy birthday, all while keeping their next destination a secret.

Bendjima was clearly feeling reflective about turning 25, so he took a moment to get serious on Instagram stories.

“On this special day, I just want to thank God for the priceless gift of life that he has given me, my being alive, healthy and for the wonderful people he has put in my life,” he said. “My journey so far in life has been amazing. El hamdulilah [sic] always. Also, to my queen, my super hero, mom, I promise to live a life that will do justice for all the sacrifices you’ve made.”

We’re all just curious where the couple will go next!

