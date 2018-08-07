Kourtney Kardashian Splits With Younes Bendjima

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have bid their relationship adios.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s former beau was photographed in Mexico snuggling up with another woman, Jordan Ozuna, who has also been connected romantically with both Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga, according to TMZ, which published the steamy photos.

See the photos here.

Sources told the publication that Kardashian was the one to end the relationship, but Bendjima clearly doesn’t look too broken up about it.

The couple first got together in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian revealed on the E! reality series last season, and were soon inseparable.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kardashian revealed. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”

The evening was cut short by sister Kim Kardashian’s traumatic robbery, however.

“And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys,’ and he like had to translate everything,” Kardashian said.

Since then, the couple has been photographed all over the world together, vacationing with her kids with ex Scott Disick in Italy most recently.

Bendjima also took heat recently for a rude comment he made on Kardashian’s Instagram post, but TMZ is reporting that it wasn’t the reason for their split.

With the split in mind, some are wondering if Disick and Kardashian are considering getting back together, especially due to what the reality star said about possibly having more kids in the future just last week.

“I think the thought is always in the back of my mind,” Kardashian told E! News when asked about having more kids Thursday. “Never say never.”

However, Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie appear to still be going strong as of right now. We’ll see what happens between the two exes in the future!

