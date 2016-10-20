Kim Zolciak Slams Kroy Biermann for Making ‘Unacceptable’ Comments to Her

(Photo: Instagram / @kimzolciakbierman)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann may have taken to social media to defend her relationship with her husband, Kroy Biermenn, but that doesn’t mean the two don’t still fight sometimes.

During a recent episode of Don’t Be Tardy, the reality stars headed to a casino to play with a whopping $25 thousand.

Unfortunately, Zolciak didn’t have much luck.

As the couple lost more and more money, tensions increased. When Zolciak asked her husband for even more money he told her she needed “a new game plan.”

It seems that wasn’t the answer she was looking for.

“The way you’re treating me is unacceptable,” she retorted.

“Don’t say stupid s–t,” the NFL player shot back.

As quickly as the argument escalated, it ended and the couple’s high spirits returned on their way home.