Kim Kardashian Reportedly Considering Divorce From Kanye West Following Latest Outbursts

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering a divorce from Kanye West, following the controversial rapper’s latest outbursts.

According to Radar, a source close to the couple says that Kardashian “is past the point of getting old & she’s fed up with all of this.”

“The more crap Kanye talks, the more and more Kim feels unsafe,” the source continued, adding that the 38-year-old mother of three feels like “divorce is the only option.”

“Kanye continues to throw Kim and her family into the fire and she is constantly getting threats and harassment. It is just past the point of getting old and Kim is so fed up with all of this,” the source added.

West’s most recent headline-making stunt came when he took to Twitter to call out fellow rapper Drake over the feud that Drake and Pusha T — another rapper that West produced music for — were involved in.

Drake previously implied that West was responsible for giving Pusha T personal information about his life, including his secret child, but West claims that he never divulged any info. He then went on to claim that Drake was trying to threaten him.

Interestingly, Kardashian then jumped into the situation, taking to Twitter herself to call out Drake.

“[Drake], Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” Kardashian wrote.

“My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know,” her next tweet added. “He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

Another source close to the couple told Radar that Kardashian doesn’t actually want to defend West, but feels like she has to.

“Kim is forced to defend Kanye over and over even if she doesn’t necessarily agree with his stance,” the source told the outlet. “He just tells her what she needs to say and most of the time she doesn’t even know what she is defending him about.”

Reps for the couple do not appear to have commented on the divorce rumors.