Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Move to Wyoming Allegedly Causes ‘Lots of Disruptions’

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West just dropped a whopping $14 million dollars on a monster lake ranch in Cody, Wyoming. And while they may be enjoying their new spot with their four kids, North, 6; Saint, 3; Chicago, 1 and 4-month-old Psalm, it seemstheir neighbors are less than pleased by the transplants.

“Kim and Kanye may love spending time with the kids in Wyoming, but people in the area want them gone,” and insider told InTouch Weekly. “His album recording sessions and over-the-top listening party pissed people off because there were tons of private planes coming and going, lots of disruptions in the otherwise quiet area, venues being booked and vendors sending in truckloads of goods, etc.,” the source continued.

When West held a listening party for friends, family and fans at their new property, that’s when surrounding residents took notice. Jane Golliher, owner of the venue that the rapper held the listening party event, stated that there will be “no more rappers” allowed at the ranch anymore due to the loud noise and complaints.

The insider also mentioned that when the two stars are in town “there is a huge security presence along with them. It’s all just unwanted and unwelcome.”

Teton County has a strict noise ordinance after 10 p.m. and the night that West hosted everyone, things didn’t start until 9:30 p.m. and the “listening party cranked up the music to 120 decibels, which is comparable to a thunderclap or chainsaw,” according to The Blast.

“Don’t try to drag California and your show into our home state,” the couple’s neighbor Jessica Arizona told Radar Online. “I hope they come and settle in and accept Wyoming for what it is. We don’t want you to bring your money in and try to change it. I hope their intentions of coming to Wyoming are pure. I hope they’re going to respect our community.”

Their loud noise isn’t the only thing upsetting people in the community. Recently, a video was shared to Kardashians Instagram stories of she and West riding an ATV with a bunch of animals running alongside them. In the video, Kardashian can be heard telling her husband that she thought the vehicle might be scaring the wildlife and because they were going so fast, fans immediately thought they were trying to chase the animals which is not allowed. This raised several flags, so much so, the couple received a huge warning by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.