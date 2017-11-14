Here’s How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogacy Is Going

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting very close to the birth of their new baby, and now we have an update on how things are with their surrogate.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ that they have a good relationship with their surrogate, but they aren’t hovering around her constantly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s even reported that they don’t see much of her at all.

According to the source, Kardashian and West get regular updates on the health and wellness of the baby, and added that everything was “smooth” so far.

Kardashian recently had an extravagant baby shower to celebrate the new addition. The party was cherry-themed and dubbed by fans on social media the Tea for Three party. The entire shower was overflowing with flowers, from roses frozen in ice cubes to individual flowers to a beautiful cherry blossom forest.

“Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby number three,” Kardashian told her followers on Snapchat. “It is a beautiful tea and cherry blossom forest.”

Kardashian also shared that she gave shower guests crystals and as-yet-unreleased perfumes from her KKW Beauty line as party favors.

Celebrity friends such as Chrissy Teigen, Maria Menounos and hairstylist Jen Atkin attend the shower, as well as Kardashian’s sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who are both reportedly expecting as well, along with her sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.