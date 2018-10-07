Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Leading ‘Separate Lives’

While Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West might seem like they have it all, sources are now reporting the two are actually leading “separate lives at this point.”

InTouch Weekly reports via Life & Style that the two are “desperately trying to keep up the façade of a happy marriage,” but are “pretty much estranged” with their source revealing, the couple also sleeps in separate rooms.

“Kim and Kanye have grown further and further apart, emotionally and physically,” an insider told the publication.

While Kardashian cheered on North at her very own fashion show on Sept. 23, West was hundreds of miles away throwing the first pitch with son, Saint at a Chicago Cubs game. While the appearances allude to one-on-one time, the publication suggests through its informants it goes deeper than that.

Though the pair is mum on their relationship, this season of Keeping up With the Kardashians is showing a different illustration of the couple, proving that even famous couples have their share of marital troubles.

In last week’s episode of the E! reality series, the mother-of-three revealed to her sister Khloé Kardashian that she and West have been “fighting a lot” and that he was feeling “neglected” because of her attention and commitment to their three children, North, 5; Saint, 2; and Chicago, 8 months.

“I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,” the 37-year-old explained, later revealing that the two had an argument stemming from the publicity side of their relationship regarding Instagram to colored bandages.

“Our fights are really stupid, and lately we’ve been having a lot,” she told the cameras in a confessional. Kardashian later revealed her frustrations over their inane fights and how he was worked up when she prioritized spending time with their son over him.

“When you have three kids it’s kind of a wild household, so I wish he would understand I’m tired,” Kardashian told the cameras.

Khloé responded to her sister, “Sometimes men still want to be treated as the first baby,” adding later to the cameras. “Your husband still wants you to take care of him. And I’m sure that with three kids you’re tired at the end of the day.”

If the two are truly having problems, it will only be a matter of time until the public will be officially informed. On Friday, West deleted all his social media accounts, prompting many fans and critics to assume the rapper might be under a lot of pressure lately.

Keeping up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

