Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly 'Arguing a Lot' During Quarantine

Just like the rest of the world, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doing their best to navigate quarantine life. But, according to a new report from Us Weekly, the famous couple's quarantine may be proving to be quite a stressful situation. A source claimed to the publication that Kardashian and West are "arguing" amid this self-isolation period.

“Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” the source told Us Weekly. “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.” The report went on to claim that the rapper has been focused on creative pursuits lately. As a result, the source claimed that Kardashian feels as though “all the parenting duties are falling on her.” They added, “Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids."

Kardashian and West have been married since May 2014. They are parents to four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been vocal about what life at home has been like amidst this coronavirus pandemic. In late March, the reality star joined The View (via satellite) where she discussed how she's handling taking care of her four kids.

"Being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one – that is out," Kardashian joked at the time. "It's been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids." Shortly after she shared the struggles of quarantine life with four children, Kardashian posted a video to Instagram in which she could be seen "hiding" from her kids at home while she engaged in a beauty tutorial. However, her eldest child, North, managed to find where she was hiding out, which prompted Kardashian to say, "I'm hiding in the guest room, you guys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone."

Despite the fact that her quarantine life may be a bit stressful at the moment, in the past, Kardashian has shared that she loves being a mom. In 2018, in honor of Mother's Day, the reality star even shared exactly how motherhood has changed her life for the better. She said, per PEOPLE, “Having kids has changed my soul! You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in. My parenting style is very loving.”