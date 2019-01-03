Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Using Different Surrogate for Baby No. 4

With baby number four reportedly on the way for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the famous couple is reportedly using a different gestational carrier than they used with Chicago, who turns 1 this month.

TMZ reports that the woman who carried Chicago for Kardashian and West in 2017 and the start of 2018 was unavailable for their soon-to-be son, as she was already pregnant with a child of her own.

The news outlet reports that she gave birth to a daughter on Christmas Eve and that she and her husband were already parents to two boys.

As previously reported, Kardashian and West’s fourth child, a boy, is due in early May, via a surrogate. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and “Famous” rapper have not confirmed or denied the reports, which have been confirmed by multiple publications — although in August, Kardashian told E! News that “as of now” they were not planning for another child.

“I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don’t know,” the KKW Beauty founder said at the time. “We start filming season 16 [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians] next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no.”

In addition to Chicago, the couple are also parents to 5-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint. One source told PEOPLE this week that the couple has “always wanted” two boys and two girls.

“They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls,” the insider said. “That’s always been the plan.”

Another source told PEOPLE that “they would use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again” and that “Kim can’t say enough kind words about the surrogate.”

In an interview with ELLE last year, Kardashian opened up about her experience with using a gestational carrier, being sure to note that although she sometimes uses the term “surrogate,” “gestational carrier” is actually scientifically correct.

“It’s completely my and Kanye’s DNA, so technically that’s called a gestational carrier. A surrogate is when they use the husband’s sperm and the surrogate’s egg,” she said.

“I hated being pregnant,” she added, referencing her intense complications during her pregnancies with North and Saint. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

But after their second son arrives in May, fans can most likely expect the family to stop expanding. Kardashian told ELLE that four children would be her limit. “I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she said. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

She has certainly been devoting plenty of her energy to West, as he’s been at the center of several political controversies in recent months. One report even says that they delayed any baby plans to focus on West’s mental health.

“Kim wanted their carrier to be pregnant shortly after Chicago’s birth, but they put those plans on hold when Kanye was having his issues this year,” the source explained. “Kanye has been great. He’s been healthy, happy and his head is clear. They are both very excited for this new baby.”

Kardashian herself spoke about West’s mental health during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “When he gets ramped up, he can’t control what he says. He can’t let it go,” she said. “But he loves getting ramped up. As a wife, it’s really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it.”