Kim Kardashian Has Removed ‘West’ From Her Social Media Handles

As the rumors continue to circulate in the media that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be headed for a divorce, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star might have just revealed the the speculation is true. The 36-year-old removed the last name West from all of her social media accounts.

A few minutes later she changed the handle back to once again include West, but the rumors were already flying.

🚨 NATIONAL EMERGENCY KIM KARDASHIAN REMOVED “WEST” FROM HER TWITTER AND INSTA HANDLES 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JEoQQL5S7V — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) January 3, 2017

Most recently on the week before Christmas, the Kardashian clan reportedly gathered to discuss the divorce, according to a source close to the family.

“It was basically to discuss how to proceed privately and publicly with what’s going on with his health and his and Kim’s relationship.” The source continued by saying, “Things got to a point where Kanye refused to discuss his health anymore and demanded that they all butt out of his affairs.”

Apparently when the celebrity family gathered, things got totally heated.

“Kourtney, of all people, completely lost it,” the source said. “She flung the drink she was holding at Kanye. It missed him, but her frustration was clear. She walked away grumbling, and [their other sister] Khloé [Kardashian] went after her. [Kim’s mom] Kris [Jenner] and Kim just stood there staring at Kanye, who said nothing.”

What are your thoughts about Kim Kardashian removing the name West from all of her social media handles?

This story is developing…

