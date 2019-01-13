Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Kanye West After He Convinces Mattel to Make Her a Barbie Doll

Kanye West just made one of his wife Kim Kardashian West’s longtime dreams come true.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to reveal that her rapper husband had a prototype Barbie doll modeled for her after a deal with Mattel fell through.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Tonight, the doll was crafted to look like Kardashian, sporting an outfit she wore on a 2011 red carpet.

“Have the best story about this look!” Kardashian tweeted in response to throwback photos a fan posted from the event. “I had a Barbie deal & she was going 2 wear this exact look! Then the deal got cancelled, the Kim K Barbie would no longer B produced. Kanye knew how sad I was, called Mattel & made all my dreams come true by having my prototype made just 4 me!”

Have the best story about this look! I had a Barbie deal & she was going 2 wear this exact look! Then the deal got cancelled, the Kim K Barbie would no longer B produced. Kanye knew how sad I was, called Mattel & made all my dreams come true by having my prototype made just 4 me! //t.co/F1r2Ai8WWC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2019

While the Kim Kardashian doll may never have hit stores, the KKW Beauty mogul has a history with the brand. The mother of three made her modeling debut in a 1988 issue of Barbie magazine.

Kardashian previously looked through the photo shoot on social media back in 2017.

Kardashian has been using her social media platforms to compliment her husband, with stories and anecdotes from their past. The reality television personality recently shared the story behind the first time they hung out on Twitter.

“Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards,” Kardashian revealed, retweeting a throwback photo shared by a fan. “I didn’t really know him but his people called my people [laughing out loud] & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night.”

“P.S. I still have this sweatsuit and this bag,” she added after retweeting it a second time.

The couple has also made headlines recently from reports that they are expecting their fourth child, though Kardashian and West have remained silent on the big news.

“The couple has always wanted a big family, especially Kim,” a source told press recently. “She loved growing up with all [her sisters] and Rob. Having big holidays, birthdays and events is what Kim knows and she wanted the same for her own kids.”

“Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through,” the source added. “Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family.”