Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves on Rare Date with Pink-Haired Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was spotted making a rare daytime visit to her husband, Kanye West, at the recording studio on Monday, where she wore some of West’s latest active wear.

Kardashian has been hard at work modelling all of West’s latest designs and creations. Monday’s look included a skin-tight pair of 2XU athletic shorts, from the company’s recent collaboration with West’s Yeezy line. For a top, she simply wore a sports bra, though she covered it all with a massive orange hoodie that hung down past her hips. The reality star completed her get-up with a pair of simple thong flip-flops and some over-sized sunglasses.

Photos of Kardashian’s outing were published by DailyMail. The 37-year-old doesn’t often stop by her husband’s studio in Calabasas, California, though she seemed ready to enjoy a day out in the spring climate. She and west left together for some quality time during the day — a rarity for the busy couple.

While Kardashian has returned to her usual long brown lockes, West’s hair is still pink after he dyed it on a whim earlier this month. The rapper decided to swap hair colors with his wife when she gave up her brief stint with pink hair. He did so quietly, though a fa n posted a photo of the fashion mogul which clued the world into his new ‘do.

“Yep, this just happened,” Instagram user @Harlowebean wrote. “Ye was a gentleman over the course of our brief convo and was kind enough to let me take this pic. Yes I did use Harlowe as a prop but at least I told him the pic was more for me cause he is legit one of my all time favs. Hopefully she’ll appreciate it when she’s older and is bumping to #collegedropout #graduation #808sandheartbreak #cruelsummer #pablo or my fav #mybeautifuldarktwistedfantasy.”

Shortly before the rare Kimye sighting, Kardashian modelled clothes from the Yeezy and 2XU collaboration in her photo shoot with Elle Magazine. In the interview with the outlet, she said that clothing and fashion are a big point of bonding for the two of them, adding that West often sends her “inspirational” emails about the latest trends.

“Kanye sent me an email to not wear huge sunglasses anymore,” she said. “And what he does is he’ll just send me amazing mood boards and great references of smaller glasses and say ‘Oh my god, you have to have your team find these’ and ‘These look really cool, you have to find these.’ He sends me inspirational e-mails. Whether it’s home decor or vacation spots, he sends me these mood boards. He’s really good at that.”