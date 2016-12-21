Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are in Counseling After a Difficult Year

(Photo: Twitter / @PEOPLE)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seeking professional help for their troubled year.

PEOPLE has learned that the reality star and rapper are both in individual therapy.

“They are still both receiving individual therapy,” a source said. “Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better.”

“They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven’t had any sessions together,” the source adds.

The couple’s marriage has been the topic of conversation since Kim’s October robbery and Kanye’s recent breakdown, but a source close to them reveals “splitting is not even a point of discussion.”

“Truly no truth behind divorce rumors. It’s not something she would divorce him over,” the source said, adding, “He had a breakdown, but it does not pertain to them not getting along.”

Kim and Kanye stepped out for a dinner in Santa Monica on Sunday. According to an onlooker at the restaurant, the couple shared pasta and while they “weren’t affectionate,” the duo “were very friendly” and “had good energy.”

