Kim Kardashian Addresses Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Engagement Rumors

Kim Kardashian is just as clueless as fans when it comes to whether or not little sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are engaged.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up shop in Costa Mesa, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star addressed rumors surrounding Jenner and Scott’s relationship, which many fans believe may now include a ring and a wedding bells ringing in the future.

“You know, I literally need to ask her. That is going to be my next question in our group chat,” Kardashian said.

Jenner and Scott, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in January, have been the center of engagement rumors for months, though the rumor was fueled after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself with Scott to her own Instagram Story, adding an engagement ring emoji.

Over the months, the couple have also referred to one another as “hubby” and “wifey,” with Scott having been overheard in November referring to Jenner as his “beautiful wife” during his Astroworld Fest show in Houston, Texas. Just a month earlier, Jenner called Scott “hubby” when captioning a photo of his performance on Saturday Night Live.

According to Kardashian, who also addressed the conspicuous terms, they are nothing more than terms of endearment, though she cannot rule out that they could possibly hold a little more weight to them.

“I think we just all think that’s, like, you know, what they call each other, but I have no idea,” she explained. “I’m just like you guys. I’ll find out. I don’t know if I’ll share the news with you guys, but I’ll have to ask myself.”

Jenner and Scott certainly have a strong relationship, despite recent rumors that Scott cheated on his girlfriend. In August, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they were “inseparable” and that Scott had even earned the approval of momager Kris Jenner.

“Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day,” the source said. “When Kris [Jenner] sees Kylie and Travis together, she’s convinced they’re on the right path. At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best.”

As for the cheating rumors, Scott adamantly denied them, claiming that they were just the work of trolls.