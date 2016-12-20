Khloé Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex

Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson, and his ex Jordan Craig just became parents last week, ET reports.

A source tells ET, “Both mom and the baby are happy and healthy!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There has been no formal announcement about their baby yet, but Craig shared a photo on Instagram indicating she was near her due date, “Going to miss my bump … but the best is yet to come!”

Kardashian expressed her love for Thompson on her Twitter with a photo of her leaning up against him.

In September, the NBA star, 25, and the reality star, 32, announced to the public they were official.

Kardashian gushed about her new beau in Health magazine, “My boyfriend’s a cutie, so I do like big men,” she admitted. “I love athletes. Someone who has the same interests as me, who likes to work out, like that’s their hobby or their job, that’s fine.”

“Tristan is who I’m into,” she stated explicitly. “He’s a little cutie.”

Going to miss my bump..but the best is yet to come! 😬🤗 Vest: @AzurraDubai A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Nov 30, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

Related:

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s Divorce Has Been Finalized

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Officially A Couple