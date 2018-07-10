Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Double Date With LeBron James and Wife

LeBron James celebrated his move to Los Angeles during a rare double date with his wife Savannah Brinson, fellow basketball star Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian.

After signing a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, James and his wife enjoyed a nice outing at Nobu in Malibu with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and the reality star.

See the photos, released by TMZ, here.

The foursome seemed to enjoy their nice, and expensive meal together, inspiring Thompson to serenade his famous girlfriend and baby mama with a song and kiss, as seen on Snapchat videos he posted later Monday night.

James and Thompson were both on the team that brought a championship title to Cleveland in 2016. The Cavaliers lost their touch in 2018’s Finals, however, getting swept by the Warriors in four games. The experience must have bonded the two players, as they seem to still be friends.

Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship has been dominating headlines recently, since the couple returned to Los Angeles for the first time since the birth of their baby True Thompson. The pair seem to be better than ever despite facing a serious cheating scandal only days before True was born.

Thompson found himself in a social media storm back in April after a video of him kissing another woman surfaced, while Kardashian was nine months pregnant.

In the days after the leak, more videos and evidence of cheating clouded the days prior to Kardashian’s due date, which led the new mom to take a break from social media for the first few weeks of True’s life.

Despite criticism from fans, and within the Kardashian family, the couple stayed together for True. Since then, both Kardashian and Thompson have returned to social media, showering True with love in photos and social media videos.

Fans might soon get answers as to how the couple weathered their tough times, as the cheating scandal will reportedly be addressed in the upcoming 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source revealed. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

Despite reports that Thompson was not happy about the show addressing the controversy, sources said the show won’t shy away from the delicate subject matter when it returns on August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.