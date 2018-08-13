Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Cozy up on Vacation in Mexico

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are spending some time together in Mexico before it’s time for Thompson and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates to return to Ohio.

The couple was spotted in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico over the weekend, enjoying some poolside PDA together. They were also joined by Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner and her new beau, NBA player Ben Simmons.

Kardashian and Thompson have both been living in Los Angeles and decided to stay together despite Thompson’s cheating scandal that occurred days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in April. A few weeks after True was born and Thompson’s basketball season ended, they moved from Cleveland back to Los Angeles. Kardashian has spoken about Thompson on social media and the two have been photographed out and about together while they are reportedly attending couple’s therapy.

“He has really stepped up,” an insider told PEOPLE about how the couple’s relationship is in a good place. “He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family,” the source explained, adding that they “are still doing therapy.”

The source added, “Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé. He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

Although Thompson was not present at Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday blowout on Thursday, Kardashian shared a Snapchat video of him kissing her at a nightclub Saturday night. He reportedly missed Jenner’s birthday bash because he was in his hometown of Toronto attending a charity event in honor of his younger brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

Kardashian’s older sister Kim Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest recently that the family had a hard time accepting Thompson following the scandal, although they eventually came around to Khloé’s decision to reconcile with him.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” Kim said. “I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that.”

Much of the drama will be featured on the current 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sundays on E! at 10 p.m. ET.