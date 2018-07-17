Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enter Couples Therapy, Friend Says

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly working on their relationship together in couple’s therapy.

Thompson caught a lot of flack from Kardashian fans when he was spotted cheating on Khloe back in April, less than 48 hours before she gave birth. Kardashian, in turn, took some heat for her decision to stay with the NBA player despite his infidelity. Now, an insider says they may be working harder than fans realize to reconcile those issues.

Lisa Stanley, a close friend of Kris Jenner, gave an interview on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ radio show on Monday, according to a report by the Daily Mail. She confirmed that the embattled couple is facing their issues head on with the help of a trained therapist.

“One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy,” Stanley said. “She’s working hard, he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

Stanley offered plenty of insight into what’s driving the third Kardashian sister these days, including her aversion to another big split after her history with Lamar Odom.

“She doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar, and she didn’t want to do it again,” she said.

On top of that, Khloe is reportedly determined to give her new daughter, True Thompson, as whole of a family as she can. That means a hands-on father figure, which Stanley said that Thompson is.

“If Kris and the family had it their way, she probably would be leaving,” Stanley admitted. “They’re not okay with this. This guy not only cheated on her, it was on video and the world saw it. And she was humiliated. But she’s choosing to stay. If all they had it their way, Tristan would just be the baby daddy. And be very much involved. Apparently he’s a good father.”

However, at the end of the day Stanley said that Khloe’s loyalty boils down to good old fashioned love, which hasn’t gone away in spite of the cheating scandal.

“Khloe was always going to try make this work, for a plethora of reasons,” she said. “The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man. She was never planning on leaving him.”

Unfortunately, Stanley herself was not as optimistic as she said Khloe is. She would neither confirm nor deny rumors that the couple was secretly engaged, but she gave her personal prediction that the two of them would “never make it down the aisle.”