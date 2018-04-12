Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Trusted Tristan Thompson’s Original Denial

Tristan Thompson reportedly told his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, that the rumors about him cheating are not true, and sources close to the reality star say she may have believed him.

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag.

While Thompson has not addressed the scandal publicly, he has offered an explanation to his girlfriend privately, according to a report by Us Weekly. An inside source said that Thompson claimed he was not cheating with the woman he was spotted with, though his story has apparently changed over time.

“Tristan’s story about the woman he was spotted getting very close to in a New York City nightclub has changed over the course of hours as videos of the two of them arriving at and leaving his hotel emerged,” the insider said. “Khloé initially believed Tristan’s original story that he had only met [the woman] at the nightclub and nothing had happened.”

Once the mounting evidence became too much to ignore, Kardashian reportedly became extremely upset. To make matters worse, she is trapped in Cleveland, Ohio, and may give birth at any moment.

“It was just a day of absolute turmoil for Khloé as videos emerged of Tristan and the woman arriving back at his New York City hotel and video of him with two other women in a hookah lounge,” the source said. “She just doesn’t even recognize the person in those videos and is absolutely stunned. She never had any reason to not trust him.”

The source said that the 33-year-old may decide not to leave Thompson over the scandal, as she reportedly “believes the baby will bring them closer together.”

Another source close to the reality star said that, for the time being, all she wants is to “just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland,” and return home to Los Angeles, “but she can’t fly” because of her imminent due date.

Kardashian is reportedly with her doctor, and could go into labor at any moment.