Khloe Kardashian Teases Sister Kourtney and Scott Disick to Reconcile: ‘A Girl Can Dream’

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West think they know exactly who sister Kourtney Kardashian should date next, now that her relationship with Younes Bendjima is over.

The sisters teased suggested Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children.

During Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash on Thursday night, Kourtney and Disick were sitting next to each other at the same table. Khloe shared footage of the scene on her Instagram Story, with the caption “A girl can dream.”

Kim also shared video of the former couple together, this time looking at their phones as the party went on around them. “Oh, just like an old married couple, on your phones,” Kim said.

Disick, 35, and Kourtney, 38, were together for nine years, but never married. They share three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3.

The party happened just days after Kourtney’s break-up with Bendjima was finally reported.

On Tuesday, photos of Bendjima with another woman, Jordan Ozuna, in Mexico surfaced on TMZ. Later, TMZ reported that the two broke up over a month ago after she allegedly heard about him cheating on her. The two dated for almost two years before the split, which came after they vacationed in Italy.

Before the break-up, Benjima hinted at bad blood between the couple when he commented on an Instagram post of Kourtney in a bikini. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Benjima wrote in the comments section.

“Kourtney has already told friends she’s ready to get back in the dating game and have fun with her friends,” a source told E! News this week. “Everyone in the family has been really supportive and has been making sure she’s entertained and busy.”

Meanwhile, Disick is dating Sofia Richie, the 19-year-old daughter of music legend Lionel Richie. A source told E! News that Disick was “very happy” about the break-up because he never thought Bendjima was right for Kourtney.

“Scott and Kourtney are in a cordial place right now. Scott is always resistant to rock the boat with Kourtney. He truly will always care about her as wants her to be happy,” E! News‘ source continued. “Everything is always better for the kids’ sake, when they are in a good place.”

Ozuna has denied being in a relationship with Bendjima, who lashed out at rumors of a relationship on Instagram.

“Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me,” he wrote. “I know who I am, where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matters. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! Network Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images