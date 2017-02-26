Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Her Romantic Vacation With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Is Khloé Kardashian in love?

Kardashian and her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson took their relationship to Jamaica for a romantic vacation. The reality star shared sweet photos from their tropical trip on Instagram Friday, posting one revealing caption.

She showed off her beach body in a photo of her and Thompson in the shallow water and captioned the snap, “My love.” Does this mean these two are getting pretty serious?

The 32-year-old also shared a photo of herself on the beach with her beau and a few buddies with the caption, “Last light of a great night!”

The couple has been together since September and Kardashian spends a lot of time in Cleveland, Ohio, where Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian is “madly, madly in love with this man.” The source also added that Kardashian “sees a future with Tristan” and that “he adores her.”

Last light of a great night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

💜 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:08pm PST

