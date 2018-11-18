Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Stayed With Tristan Thompson After She Learned of His Infidelity

Khloé Kardashian was keeping her mind on her daughter after learning of boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s infidelities, she revealed in a new clip from Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, Kardashian revealed that she was trying to keep things cordial with the father of her child while she was in labor with baby True, despite finding out just days prior that he had cheated on her with another woman.

“This is something that I’ve waited for my entire life. I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” Kardashian said in a clip from Sunday’s episode she shared on Instagram of her decision to allow the NBA player in the delivery room with the other members of her family. “And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time.”

She added of her priorities for her birth plan, “I want to experience this magical moment and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day.”

Also in Sunday’s episode, as shown in a clip released earlier in the week, sister Kim Kardashian wasn’t sure if she trusted Thompson’s apology for cheating.

“I told him, ‘I think you’re more remorseful because it’s affecting your job,’” Kim told mom Kris Jenner and cousin Cici Bussey in the clip. “I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid, ’cause [of] the public … booing him. And I think it’s more of that than anything, and I told him that.”

Kim also revealed to fans that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had previously apologized to the KarJenner family in an off-camera conversation after Khloé took baby True home from the hospital, which she revealed was “going okay at the beginning” before things got tense.

Returning to this time in her life in April has been incredibly stressful for Kardashian, she previously revealed on Twitter, but a source told PEOPLE earlier this week that the two would be spending Thanksgiving together as a family.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” the insider revealed. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to LA. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

