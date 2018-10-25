Khloe Kardashian Publicly Responds to Tristan Thompson’s Flirty Comments

Don’t let those reports fool you about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson — the two are just as in love as ever, according to a very telling Instagram comment Kardashian made this week.

After reports surfaced saying the 34-year-old mom “seems over” Thompson, she shared a photo of herself wearing a skin-tight pink bodysuit as part of a secret project she’s working on with BFF Malika Haqq.

Among the thousands of adoring comments on the post praising her sizzling outfit was 27-year-old Thompson, who left three heart eye emojis.

In response, Kardashian left a surprising comment directed back at him: two heart eye emojis.

The flirty exchange comes around the same time reports surfaced saying Kardashian is considering not moving back to Cleveland with Thompson, who has already begun his season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After all, this week a source told PEOPLE that “it doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland” and that “she very much seems over [him.]”

“She seems to know what she wants in her life right now,” the source said. “And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

The two have reportedly been working on rebuilding their relationship in couple’s therapy ever since cheating reports about Thompson surfaced just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has confused fans with her vague and cryptic social media posts, some of which vaguely insinuate that she’s unhappy or that she’s stuck between a rock and a hard place. In one post this week, she posted that “relationships should help you, not hurt you.”

Between the postponed move to Cleveland, cryptic social media posts and yet flirty behavior on Instagram, one source told PEOPLE that fans shouldn’t look into the mixed messages she’s sending too much. “Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship,” the source said. “And she seems fine about this.”

Nevertheless, regardless of where her relationship stands, the source said that her priority will always be her 6-month-old daughter.

“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it,” the insider said. “She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on E!