Khloe Kardashian’s Family Didn’t Want Her Dating Another NBA Player

The Kardashian clan may not be too surprised by the reports of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian, as the family reportedly never wanted her to date another NBA star.

A cascade of reports emerged on Tuesday afternoon, suggesting that Thompson was spotted at a club in New York City over the weekend kissing a random woman. Multiple videos seem to show him at the venue, and reporters from TMZ snapped photos of him entering his hotel with the stranger.

Many fans took to Twitter, sharing their devastation at the trouble in the apparently perfect romance, but Khloe’s family may not have been so shocked. According to a report by Us Weekly, the famous family had reservations about Thompson from the beginning, mostly because of Kardashian’s previous marriage to pro basketball player Lamar Odom.

“Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” an inside source told the outlet.

“Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road,” the source continued. “Kris never expressed her fears to Khloe because she felt it would cause nothing but drama and create tension.”

Thompson and his team were in New York preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday evening. Multiple witnesses told the DailyMail that they saw Thompson and other Cavaliers players in the club on Saturday night.

“After the living hell that Khloe had to deal with while married to Lamar with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete,” the insider confirmed. “Tristan is the young hot star of one of the hottest teams in the NBA.”

As for Kardashian herself, her only focus at this point is her imminent childbirth, according to the source. “Khloé is focusing on delivering a healthy baby,” they said. “She doesn’t want to deal with any of these rumors regarding Tristan kissing another woman.”

“It has always been important for Khloe to try and establish her own identity beyond her sisters and family,” the source added. “She moved to Dallas with Lamar when he was traded, and things had already been really bad at that point. It just seems like she is trying to run away from them and have her own thing.”