Khloe Kardashian Disables Instagram Comments on All Her Tristan Thompson Photos

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly disabled the comments on all of her Instagram photos that feature Tristan Thompson.

While it is unknown when exactly it happened, Cosmopolitan notes it seems to have taken place fairly recently.

It stands to reason that the cause of the new move is due to many of her followers making their voices heard about Thompson allegedly cheating on her while she was pregnant.

As previously reported, videos of Thompson getting close with multiple woman surfaced earlier in April, and allegations that he had been cheating on Kardashian for several months followed.

He was also photographed getting cozy with other women not long before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian recently shared her thoughts about the situation publicly for the first, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she then added, as reported by People. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

To make matters worse all around, a new video recently emerged that allegedly shows Thompson flirting with yet another girl. Bringing it to a total of six women that he is alleged to have cheated on Kardashian with.

In the clip uncovered by In Touch, Thompson is shown in a New York City nightclub, standing close to woman in a white dress. A source told the outlet that the woman “knew that he was with Khloé” even though Thompson reportedly never mentioned her.

According to the source, things progressed beyond flirting, as the two allegedly left the club together and then went back to his hotel room where they had sex.

“She slept with him because he’s an NBA star, but she thinks he’s hot, too,” the source explained. “She said that the sex was good.” The woman was enamored with Thompson, it seems, that she took video of him on her phone, which the source claims to have seen and knew that Thompson was the man in the footage as identifiable by his tattoos.

“He was definitely not careful at all about making sure that nobody knew who she was or that she didn’t have her phone,” the source added. It’s also reported that two phones are visible on a side table in the video. The source claimed that they both belong to Thompson, adding, “It’s so sketchy.”