Khloe Kardashian Cheers on Tristan Thompson at Cleveland NBA Playoff Game

Khloé Kardashian is showing up for her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, despite the numerous cheating accusations levied against him.

Kardashian arrived at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, during the Cavs game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. She was not courtside but was spotted walking through the crowd with security by her side.

TMZ obtained a shot of her at the event, and the new mom can be seen wearing large sunglasses and a leopard-print overcoat as she marches through past Cavs fans.

This is the second time Kardashian has been spotted in public supporting Thompson since the cheating scandal broke. The couple was previously spotted grabbing lunch together on Friday in the Cleveland area.

While it unclear how the couple has resolved Thompson’s infidelity, they are making it clear that they are still together less than a month out from when the news broke.

These sightings line up with what an anonymous source recently told PEOPLE about the couple’s current living situation. Apparently there is “no talk” about a breakup, and she is confident the couple’s issues are resolved.

“Khloé seems happy,” the source said. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

The source continued, “When she wants something to work, she will make it work. Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

Apparently Kardashian has thrown herself into her role as a mother to the pair’s first child, True Thompson. Apparently she believes that sticking with Thompson despite his past cheating is what is best for True and their family as a whole.

“Khloé seems status quo — focused on being a mom,” a second source said. “She’s getting pretty fed up with the ‘noise’ about Tristan, and no matter what people say she will make her own decisions. She’s never really put much weight on what others think and is treating this situation no differently. She’ll do what’s right for her and for her baby.”

Kardashian has only shared one major update about the couple and True since the scandal broke and True was born.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” Kardashian wrote on April 16. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

