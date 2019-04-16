Kevin Hunter Breaks His Silence After Wendy Williams Files for Divorce

Days after Wendy Williams filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter, The Wendy Williams Show executive producer spoke out for the first time, promising to support Williams throughout the process.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” Hunter began in a statement.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he continued, referencing his alleged infidelity.

“No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may be face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

As previously reported, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter on Thursday after 21 years of marriage. The couple shares 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

The split came after Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby who is rumored to be Hunter’s child. Williams addressed the divorce on Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Referencing the segment’s slogan — “Their business is our business” — Williams said, “It’s crazy ’cause now my business is your business. It’s kind of funny. Turnabout’s a fair game, I get it.”

She said that she plans on leaving the sober living house she’s been staying at and will find her own apartment in New York City. She made the statement without directly mentioning Hunter, a glaring omission considering the recent divorce news.

“I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know,” she shared. “It’ll be Wendy on her own.”

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she said. “Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day … this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”