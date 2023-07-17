Kevin Costner Makes $99K Claim Against Wife Christine Baumgartner Amidst Divorce

Amidst the couple's heated divorce, Kevin Costner has made a claim against his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, in the amount of $99,000. Radar Online reports that the Yellowstone actor is demanding his spouse pay for his Attorney's fees. The move comes after Baumgartner contested the terms of their prenup.

In new legal documents, Costner cited a clause in their prenuptial agreement that states "should either party retain counsel to enforce or prevent a breach of any provision of this Agreement, then if such matter is resolved by judicial intervention, the prevailing party, whether at trial or on appeal, shall be entitled, in addition to such other relief as may be granted, to be reimbursed by the non-prevailing party for all costs and expenses incurred thereby, including but not limited to reasonable attorney's fees." He added that, under the prenup guidelines, he was obligated to fight Baumgartner to enforce his right to "sole possession and control of his separate property residence."

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from Costner, 68, earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. PEOPLE previously noted that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which is apparently referenced due to potential issues of spousal support, properties, and legal fees. Costner and Baumgartner had been together for 18 years, marrying in 2004.

Later reports have shed some light on the reason for the split. A source telling PEOPLE's source, Costner's work schedule was very demanding, which put a strain on the couple's relationship. The insider added that the actor "knew" his wife was "unhappy." Despite this fact, the divorce filing was said to be an unexpected "unpleasant surprise."

"Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home. During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her," the source said, later adding that one of Costner's newest projects was a major catalyst in their division. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it." Horizon is a movie that Costner has been developing. Some reports have indicated that the passion project led to Costner pulling away more from his hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which has now been canceled.

Recently, Costner was ordered to pay more than double the child support amount that he initially offered Baumgartner. TMZ reports that a judge has signed a tentative ruling that orders Costner to pay $129,000 in monthly child support. Notably, while the amount is quite hefty it's only around half of what Baumgartner had requested.