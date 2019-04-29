Kensington Palace Posts 8-Year Anniversary Throwback Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their eight-year wedding anniversary!

The royal couple’s fairytale romance began back in 2001 while they were students in residence at St. Salvator’s Hall at the University of St Andrews, and now, eight years and three children later, the couple is celebrating their anniversary, and Kensington Palace was eager to help ring in the day with a touching post on Instagram.

Shared early Monday morning, the post, which has already gained more than 500,000 likes, includes pictures from the special day including photos from inside Westminster Abbey and the couple’s first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as newlyweds.

William and Kate tied the knot in a wedding the captivated the world on April 29, 2011.

Held at Westminster Abbey, the star-studded nuptials were attended by 1,900 guests, including the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John, Joss Stone, and Guy Ritchie, as well as the majority of the British Royals.

For the big day, Middleton donned an Alexander McQueen gown believed to have cost $434,000, while William wore the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards, reflecting his senior honorary appointment in the Army.

In the years since tying the knot, the couple has welcomed three children – 5-year-old Prince George (2013), 3-year-old Princess Charlotte (2015), and Prince Louis, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month.

The couple’s anniversary comes amid an exciting time for the British Royal Family and their fans, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now just days away from welcoming their first royal baby.

Speaking during a public appearance in New Zealand last week, during which he paid his respects to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings, Prince William provided an update about the little royal on the way and gave yet another clue of the little one’s due date.

“Any sign of the royal baby?” a fan asked.

“I haven’t got my phone on me — I have no idea,” he replied. “You guys will find out before I do at this rate.”

Unlike the Cambridge’s, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping the details surrounding their child’s birth private and it is expected that they will not make a public appearance following the birth, as William and Middleton did on the steps of St Mary’s Lindo Wing.