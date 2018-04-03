Kendra Wilkinson Concerns Fans With ‘Life Is Precious’ Photo

Kendra Wilkinson’s latest Instagram post after reportedly filing for divorce from her husband, Hank Baskett III, has fans worried.

On Monday, the former Playboy model and reality television personality took to Twitter to post an image of herself peacefully strolling along a beach and looking out at the waves. “Life is precious,” she captioned the image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post comes among reports that the former Girls Next Door personality has filed for divorce from her husband, and it left many concerned fans worried and eager to extend a helping hand.

“You are going to be fine, you may not see or feel it yet, you have so much support, just believe in yourself & your strength,” one person commented.

“Praying for your heart. I’ve been through a divorce and I know the pain that comes along with it. Broke my heart to see you in so much pain. It will get better , allow your self to grieve and go through the emotions. And in time you will be stronger and happier person!! Love on those beautiful kiddos of yours in the mean time. You will make it through this,” one person offered their words of advice.

“So sorry Kendra my heart breaks for you! Stay strong sending you hugs and good thoughts,” commented another.

“Hang in there, Kendra! I know it’s tough, but you will get through this & be a stronger person because of it,” added another.

Wilkinson, 32, and Baskett, 35, wed in 2009. The couple share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett, a former football player, allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

The couple remained committed to each another in the wake of the scandal, though The Girls Next Door cast member famously flushed her wedding ring down the toilet and they appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Edition to flush out their problems.

Shortly after rumors arose last week that the couple’s marriage was troubled and they were possibly splitting, a tearful Wilkinson revealed she “did everything I could” to make things work in a series of emotional videos posted on her Instagram Story.

“Ten years,” she tearfully said on Monday. “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”

“Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you,” she added.