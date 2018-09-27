Kendra Wilkinson Reportedly Dating New Man After Hank Baskett Divorce

Five months after her split from Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson is back in the dating game, and reportedly in a “casual” relationship with a new man.

A source close to the 32-year-old Kendra on Top star opened up to Us Weekly about Wilkinson’s new relationship with businessman Frankie Conti, who she allegedly met at The Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Outing by The Glenlivet.

“They have been hanging out and spending time with each other. Kendra likes Frank because he is attentive and listens to her,” the source explained. “It’s been refreshing to have someone light and fun in her life.”

The pair allegedly “hit it off immediately” and have been out “a few times,” including a date at the National Pepperoni Pizza Day at D’Amores Pizza in L.A. Although they instantly took a liking to one another, the pair are still “getting to know each other” and “having fun,” defining their relationship as “casual” and “nothing serious.”

Wilkinson’s new budding romance follows months of turmoil and heartache following the April announcement that she and husband Hank Baskett would be separating after nine years of marriage.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she said at the time, adding that she would “forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways.” Wilkinson said that she was “beyond sad and heartbroken.”

The couple, who share daughter Alijah, 3, and son Hank Jr., 8, wed at the Playboy mansion in 2009. In 2014, their relationship experienced a major hurdle when Baskett allegedly cheated on her with another model. In divorce documents, the couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their decision to split.

In the months following their split, Wilkinson has frequently opened up on social media, telling fans that she was choosing to focus on her “mental, emotional and physical well-being.” Last month, a source claimed that Wilkinson was “just trying to deal with life and trying to figure everything out” and was “not even thinking about dating.”

Wilkinson has since listed her and Baskett’s five-bedroom, six-bath, 5,295-square-foot Mediterranean mansion located in Calabasas for $2.5 million and she and Baskett work through the final stages of their divorce proceedings.

The lengthy back and forth process was reportedly only hinging on custody negotiations as of last month, though the couple seemed fond to share custody, as they have continued to co-parent together.