Kendall Jenner Confirms Relationship With NBA Player Boyfriend Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are very happy together.

The supermodel opened up on her relationship with the basketball player during Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the interview, the daytime talk show host asked Jenner about her interest in basketball, and specifically the Philadelphia 76ers plays.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Who’s that guy that’s in the way?” DeGeneres asked, while showing a photo of Jenner courtside at one of Simmons’ games.

“I’m not so sure,” Jenner coyly replied.

“I’m not either,” the comedian added. “I don’t know anything about basketball. Obviously, you’re dating this guy who’s on this 76ers. Is that what it’s called?…I don’t know basketball. How long have you been dating him?”

Jenner, nervously laughed before confirming her relationship, answering, “for a bit now,” without revealing too much information.

The pair have been romantically linked for some time, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been photographed at his games multiple times. The model has always kept her romantic partners to herself, only interacting in public with Simmons when they leave comments on each others’ Instagram posts.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple were photographed during a date night on Thursday, leaving the New York City restaurant Cipriani after some dinner.

On Friday, Jenner was photographed rooting for her boyfriend’s team while sitting curtsied at the 76ers’ game against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Jenner recently made headlines after she was spotted sitting next to Simmons’ mother, Julie Simmons, during a game against the Houston Rockets.

The couple has been reportedly seeing each other since May 2018, though Jenner had not spoken publicly about it until Friday.

The couple however has been the subject of many reports, with sources commenting on the status of their relationship, and they have been spotted going on vacations together.

Back in September, reports surfaced that the relationship had cooled off because of Simmons’ trade.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” a source said. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance.”

However, it seems that the two are making it work, with Jenner making an effort to see the basketball player whenever she can.

A source told PEOPLE recently, “When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia.”